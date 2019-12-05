House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday directed the Democrat Chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment against President Trump.

The Speaker was triggered after a conservative reporter hit a nerve and asked her if she “hates President Trump.”

Pelosi lost it and lashed out at Sinclair’s James Rosen after he asked her if she is moving forward with impeachment because she “hates” President Trump.

Pelosi was finished with her presser and walked away from the lectern when James Rosen straight up asked the Speaker, “Do you hate the President?”

Pelosi stopped dead in her tracks, pivoted toward the gaggle of reporters and began pointing her finger at James Rosen.

“I don’t hate anybody!” Pelosi retorted. “Don’t accuse me!” — there was some crosstalk between Pelosi and Rosen.

Rosen said, “I did not accuse you. I asked you a question. Rep. Collins yesterday suggested that the Democrats are doing this simply because they don’t like the guy — I think it’s an important point.”

Pelosi walked back to the lectern and went on a bizarre tirade about how much Trump hates DREAMERs and something about children being afraid of guns and the climate crisis.

“As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone — I was raised in a way with a heart full of love…so don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

WATCH:

Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen, who left Fox News after sexual harassment allegations, asks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she hates Trump. Pelosi responds: “Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.” pic.twitter.com/PvcjsBP5X2 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 5, 2019

