Representative Adam Schiff from California reported earlier this week that he had obtained the phone records of President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. The date of the phone records shows as September 30th. This also happens to be the Monday after the weekend that AG Barr and his US Attorney Durham went to Rome. What was Schiff after?
We discussed AG Barr’s and US Attorney John Durham’s meetings with Italians earlier this year. Bloomberg had reported:
Italy’s spy chief Gennaro Vecchione met twice in August with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and prosecutor John Durham to help an investigation into the scandal involving President Donald Trump’s possible ties to Russia, one of Italy’s leading newspapers reported.
The first meeting took place on Aug. 15 at the U.S. Embassy in Rome, according to an article published Sunday by La Repubblica newspaper. The second happened on Aug. 27 and involved Vecchione, the head of Italy’s Department of Information Security, as well as the chiefs of Italy’s internal and external security agencies.
Both meetings were authorized by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Corriere della Sera reported earlier this week…
…During the first meeting, Barr and Durham asked Vecchione to reveal the whereabouts of Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud, according to La Repubblica…
…According to La Repubblica, Barr and Durham also demanded proof that Italy, led at the time by Matteo Renzi, took part in the international conspiracy to discredit Trump’s campaign. In an interview published Sunday by La Stampa, Renzi dismissed the allegation as a “farce” and says he never met Mifsud.
At the Aug. 27 meeting with Barr and Durham, the heads of Italy’s security services had nothing to say to support the theory, according to La Repubblica — despite Vecchione’s initial promises.
We don’t know where the August 27th meeting took place but later Jeff Carlson at the Markets Work reported that AG Barr and US Attorney Durham traveled to Rome on August 15th and September 27th –
