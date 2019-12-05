A woman accused of selling her baby for $2,000, described by the national media as a “Kentucky woman” and a “mother in Kentucky,” is an illegal alien from Guatemala, Breitbart News has confirmed.

Maria Domingo-Perez, a 31-year-old mother of five children, was arrested in Warren County, Kentucky after she allegedly sold her baby to 37-year-old Catarina Jose Felipe and 45-year-old Jose Manuel Pascual.

A law enforcement official confirmed to Breitbart News that Domingo-Perez is an illegal alien from Guatemala who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border sometime last year. It is unclear whether she crossed with her children or whether they arrived alone as Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC).

In reports by CNN, the New York Post, and NBC News, Domingo-Perez was described as a “mother in Kentucky,” a “Kentucky woman,” and a “Kentucky mom.”

Domingo-Perez, as well as Felipe and Pascual, have been charged with selling a child for adoption. Likewise, Felipe and Pascual have been charged with purchasing a child for adoption.

The illegal alien woman’s other four children have been taken into protective custody.

In 2000, the United Nations concluded in a report about rampant kidnapping and selling of children to adoptive parents, often in the U.S., willing to be the “highest bidders.” At the time, the Guardian reported that bidders sometimes paid between $12,000 to $30,000 for Guatemalan children.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.