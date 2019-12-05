First Lady Melania Trump was wrapped up for winter cold as she lit the National Christmas Tree alongside President Donald Trump on the National Mall’s Ellipse on Thursday evening.

Melania Trump pressed the button to light the National Christmas Tree, wearing a Gabriela Hearst trench coat in a giant checkered print with a shade of red that resembled red wine. The coat was buttoned up and tied shut with a knot — almost as if it were a tightly wrapped Christmas present.

Hearst is one of first daughter Ivanka Trump’s favorite designers to wear, though Mrs. Trump has worn her designs from time to time.

Mrs. Trump is expected to host a number of Christmas parties at the White House, occasions were she has worn some of the most spectacular gowns. Remember this fully sequined Celine frock?

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.