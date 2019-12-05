The first new construction of Trump administration border wall is underway in Donna, Texas, according to CBS News.

“This administration has made it clear they want to help us by giving us the tools that we need to be more effective,” Border Patrol Sector Chief Rodolfo Karisch told CBS.

The 8-mile stretch in anticipated to cost about $167 million and be completed in January 2021, per the report.

“We’re looking at about 80 to 90 miles over the next year to year and a half,” Karisch told CBS.

Since 2017, at least 78 miles of existing wall has been replaced by the Trump administration, and there is about 2,000 miles of southern border between the United States and Mexico.

The report also showed two people scaling a portion of replacement wall built by the administration in California, something Trump had claimed would not be possible with his new wall construction.