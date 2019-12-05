On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said he believes President Donald Trump will testify in his impeachment trial in the Senate.

Anchor Bill Hemmer asked, “If you go to a Senate trial, who testifies on behalf of the president?”

Napolitano said, “Himself.”

Hemmer asked, “You believe that could happen?”

Napolitano said, “I do. I think it will be the most dramatic, legal, political event in the history of our era. With the president of the United States testifying under oath in front of the chief justice and the full Senate and 200 million people watching on television.”

