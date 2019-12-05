In 2019, for the first time ever, Muhammad made the list of top 10 baby boy names in the United States.

Here we are not even 20 years after the largest Islamic terrorist attack in US history thanks to dangerous immigration policies by George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Both Bush and Obama flooded the US with millions of Muslims under the guise they are poor ‘refugees’ looking for a better life and now the name Muhammad tops traditional Christian names for boys such as Jonathan, Christopher, James, Michael and Joseph.

This should alarm Americans across the country.

Muhammad came in at number 10 while the name Christian ranked at number 55, Joseph at number 58 and Christopher at number 69.

The top baby boy name in the US is Liam.

Via Baby Center:

Sophia is celebrating a whole decade as the top choice for girls. On the boys list, Liam finally pushed out Jackson after six consecutive years as the most popular name. Arabic names are on the rise this year, with Muhammad and Aaliyah entering the top 10 and nudging Mason and Layla off. Isla was by far the fastest climber of the year, leaping up 38 spots, with Eleanor and Miles tied for second fastest climber. Muhammad is one of the most popular names in the world and has been a steady climber in our top names lists over the years. While non-Muslim families have a seemingly limitless range of possible names to choose from, tradition is still very important for Muslim families, including the custom of naming a son after the Prophet. In fact, the name is so popular that many Muhammads shorten their name to Md., Mohd., or Muhd. and go by a less common name.

The number of Muhammads born in America will only increase which means Islam will wield more power in the United States.

CAIR’s Executive Director Nihad Awad recently said at the organization’s 25th annual gala in DC that his goal is to get 30 Muslims elected to Congress.

But Awad didn’t stop there – he also envisioned at least one Muslim placed on the Supreme Court (Sharia law) along with Muslim federal judges (more Sharia law) and more Muslims in Hollywood.

Recall, back in 1998, CAIR’s Chairman Omar Ahmad said, “Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any other faith, but to become dominant.”

Every Muslim member of Congress is closely tied to CAIR, an unindicted co-conspirator of the largest terror funding case in US history — Had enough yet, America?

