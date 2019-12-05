John McGuire

Goochland County, VA – Republican John McGuire, a former Navy SEAL, local small business owner and Delegate for Virginia’s 56th district, announced his candidacy for Congress in VA-07.

“From overcoming challenges in the foster care system to becoming a Navy SEAL, to starting a small business, I’ve had the opportunity to pursue the American Dream and serve this nation. But today, our way of life is under attack by those who seek to reshape and redefine our country.

I served our country for 10 years as a Navy SEAL, engaging in missions all over the world, and I’ve continued to serve this community as a member of the General Assembly because I know that service doesn’t stop when you retire your uniform,” McGuire continued. “Unlike our current member of Congress, I’ll put results for Virginia families over resistance, and I won’t be afraid to stand with President Trump to fight against those that threaten our way of life.”



John McGuire



McGuire is pro-Trump!

“Our commonwealth and our country deserve better than a duplicitous politician like Abigail Spanberger –who is fond of saying one thing in central Virginia, and then doing something completely different in Washington.

I am an unapologetic conservative, and I’m ready to continue my history of service and serve Virginia families in Washington.”

John McGuire was born and raised in Henrico County. As a child, John spent time in foster care, where he attended nine different elementary schools. After his grandparents rescued him and his older sister from the foster care system, John went on to graduate from Henrico High School in 1988.

Following graduation, John’s call to service lead him to the U.S. Navy. After ten years of service as a Navy SEAL, he settled back down in Virginia where he founded a small business, SEAL Team PT Inc., a fitness company. Now more than two decades later, that company helps train Division 1 athletes and corporations all over the world.

In 2017, John was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates as a representative for District 56, which includes parts of Henrico, Spotsylvania, and Goochland and all of Louisa county. John has fought for lower taxes and better services for our veterans, law enforcement, and first responders. In his first session, John and his team have solved 5, 6,8 and 20-year problems in District 56.

John and his wife Tracy live in Goochland County. They have five children.



John McGuire with his lovely wife Tracy and their 5 children

Photos and announcement text courtesy of McGuire4Congress.com

