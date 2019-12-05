“If you go to a Senate trial, who testifies on behalf of the president?” Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Napolitano on the network’s “America’s Newsroom.”
“Himself,” Napolitano quickly responded.
“You believe that could happen?” Hemmer pressed.
“I do,” replied Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court judge. “I think it will be the most dramatic legal political event in the history of our era.”
“With the president of the United States testifying under oath in front of the chief justice, and the full Senate and 200 million people watching on television.”
In a recent interview with Reason.com, Napolitano said he believes there could be “three to four articles of impeachment” against Trump, including bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors and obstruction of justice.
“The Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee have unearthed enough evidence, in my opinion, to justify about three or four articles of impeachment against the president,” he told Reason’s Nick Gillespie.
The second charge will be high crimes and misdemeanors, election law violation,” he added. “The third crime will be obstruction of justice. The fourth will be interference with a witness, and the fifth may be lying under oath.”
“The evidence of his impeachable behavior at this point, in my view, is overwhelming,” Napolitano concluded.
Should the Democratic-led House vote to impeach Trump, it should shift the process to the Senate, where GOP leaders have predicted that the president will be acquitted.
In a flurry of tweets on Thursday morning, the president also said he’d like Pelosi, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffTrump’s legal team huddles with Senate Republicans Three legal scholars say Trump should be impeached; one thinks otherwise Poll: 46 percent of voters say Trump’s Ukraine dealings constitute impeachable offense MORE (D-Calif.), 2020 Democratic rival Joe BidenJoe BidenGabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Trump’s legal team huddles with Senate Republicans MORE and the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden to testify at a Senate trial.
“The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy,” Trump tweeted.
“Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair … trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to ‘Clean the Swamp,’ and that’s what I am doing!” he added.