George Conway, the Trump-hating husband of Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attacked First Lady Melania Trump after she defended her 13-year-old son Barron from being dragged by name into the Democrats’ impeachment proceedings Monday.

George “Just one wafer thin mint” Conway on MSNBC last month .

Melania Trump released a statement after Democrat witness Pamela Kaplan invoked Barron to criticize President Trump at the House Judiciary Committee hearing. Karlan, said, “The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the President can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

Prof. Pamela Karlan now invoking 13-year-old Barron Trump to dunk on @realDonaldTrump. Cool cool. pic.twitter.com/gXkgzHB910 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 4, 2019

Melania said in response, “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Kaplan later issued a non-apology aplogy, “”I want to apologize for what i said earlier about the President’s son, it was wrong of me to do that. I wish the President would apologize, obviously, for the things he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that.”

George Conway, who has four minor children with Kellyanne, jumped ugly on Melania, tweeting, “So therefore you’re amplifying what was a nothingburger reference a hundred-thousand-fold. Got it.”

So therefore you’re amplifying what was a nothingburger reference a hundred-thousand-fold. Got it. https://t.co/MMSBhMWQE4 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 4, 2019

A look at George Conway’s Twitter feed shows he has tweeted and retweeted about Barron Trump about seventeen times since Monday afternoon, all while complaining it is actually Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, who are using Barron.

“Let’s see now. Which side is making a fever-pitched big deal out of the rhetorical play on the words “Barron” and “baron”? That tells you who’s making the president’s son an issue and who has reached a desperate new low.”

Let’s see now. Which side is making a fever-pitched big deal out of the rhetorical play on the words “Barron” and “baron”? That tells you who’s making the president’s son an issue and who has reached a desperate new low. https://t.co/qcprlyX6BO — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 4, 2019

Before attacking Melania, Conway retweeted a Vox “journalist” who attacked Melania, calling her a hypocrite by making the incongruous point that President Trump recently mocked 16-year-old Greta Thunberg. Unlike Barron who avoids the spotlight, Greta has embarked on a Marxist global crusade to rule the world in the name of “climate change”.

Your husband publicly mocked a 16-year-old girl two months ago https://t.co/7stOAbqXci — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019

One can tell how damaging Kaplan’s hateful dragging of Barron Trump is by how much Trump-haters like George Conway attack those who defend Barron, “It wasn’t even that terrible a pun. Not great. But it was an opportunity for faux outrage by which the people who claimed to want to protect the kid from being dragged into controversy themselves dragged the kid into controversy because they completely lack shame.”

It wasn’t even that terrible a pun. Not great. But it was an opportunity for faux outrage by which the people who claimed to want to protect the kid from being dragged into controversy themselves dragged the kid into controversy because they completely lack shame. https://t.co/imnwVVFUdr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 4, 2019

“And let’s leave out the fact that, in the ordinary course, there have been countless references to the young son in the media, including stories about how he was named, and about his life, to which no outrage was offered. So no one should be pretending that the president and his supporters weren’t using his youngest son today to distract from his crimes.”

So no one should be pretending that the president and his supporters weren’t using his youngest son today to distract from his crimes. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 4, 2019

Tuesday morning Conway was still obsessing over Barron, retweeting Slate’s Will Saletan who wrote, “The Barron thing illustrates how contemporary politics works. It’s not about the merits. It’s about finding something “your side” can talk about for the next 24 hours. Inflate as needed.”

The Barron thing illustrates how contemporary politics works. It’s not about the merits. It’s about finding something “your side” can talk about for the next 24 hours. Inflate as needed. — Will Saletan (@saletan) December 5, 2019

George Conway has issues. When you attack the First Lady for defending her young son and then obsess over him for 24 hours, that is a sign that help is needed. Perhaps a marriage counselor. Or Jenny Craig.

