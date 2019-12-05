George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer who fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin but was acquitted of all charges, has filed suit against Martin’s family, prosecutors and a publisher for $100 million.

The suit cites information that appears in a documentary about the case titled “The Trayvon Hoax” that “accuses the Martin family of engineering false testimony,” the Miami Herald reported.

“The suit seeks $100 million in civil damages, alleging defamation, abuse of civil process and conspiracy. A copy of the suit was distributed to media Wednesday by Gilbert. The case appeared on the online docket of the Polk court system on Wednesday afternoon,” the Herald wrote.

The lead defendant in the suit is Sybrina Fulton, Martin’s mother who became a national figure in the wake of her son’s death as a campaign surrogate for Hillary Clinton and a national advocate for social justice and reducing gun deaths. She’s running for the District 1 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission being vacated by a term-limited Barbara Jordan in the Miami Gardens area. … The lawsuit presses the Zimmerman version of events, with allegations of efforts by the Martin family to produce a false narrative through dishonest accounts from witnesses. The suit also names prosecutors in the Zimmerman case, alleging false prosecution, as well as book publisher Harper Collins over the October release of Crump’s “Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People.”

Zimmerman, who is Hispanic, shot the black teenager after a vicious street fight on Feb. 26, 2012. No one but George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin knows how it all started, who struck first, why a seemingly meaningless altercation ended in death. But a jury, picked by the prosecutors and the defense, listened to three weeks of testimony. And at the end of the trial, the jurors heard the legal instructions of the judge. They weighed the evidence, then applied the law. What happened that night in a Florida neighborhood was tragic, the jury decided, but it wasn’t murder.

“The damage the trial did to me and my family has been devastating,” Zimmerman wrote Wednesday in a piece published by the American Thinker. “I suffered from PTSD and, as a result, acted out for a few years before finally returning to the person I was. I was kicked out of college due to threats against the staff by the New Black Panthers. I lost my career path to become an attorney, and to this day I cannot work or even circulate in public. In 2015, someone tried to kill me. The bullet missed my head by inches, and the shooter got 20 years in prison. Today I remain in hiding, as does my family due to constant threats, which appear almost daily in rap songs and social media rants.”

On his suit, he said, “I don’t care about the money as much as I care about the truth coming out in discovery and at trial.”

More than anything else, this lawsuit is for the America I grew up in and still believe in, an America of equal justice for all, where race hoaxes and fake witnesses have no place, an America where the content of one’s character, not race, is the basis for one’s judgement of another. With my lawsuit, I hope to make a strong statement that false witnesses will not be tolerated, not in Seminole County Court or any court, and not in the United States Senate chambers. False witnesses must face consequences, or they will continue to ruin lives of innocent people. There is nothing more un-American and irreligious under the Ten Commandments than to bear false witness. I look forward to succeeding in my court actions and hope to have enough funds to found a center for falsely accused persons of all races, those railroaded by charlatans, prosecutors, and an all too willing establishment media.

