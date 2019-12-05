Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga., on Thursday announced he will not seek re-election for a sixth term in Congress, becoming the latest member of the GOP to decide against running again.

The congressman made the announcement in a letter to his constituents in Georgia’s 14th District, in which he first thanked them for their support and described his achievements in his career, and with his family.

“The whole of my service was built upon the contributions of countless people; sacrifices of my family, late nights, and long days from dozens of dedicated staff members, friendship of my colleagues, generosity of supporters and encouragement from constituents,” Graves said.

He added he is starting “a new season in life,” and wants to join his family “in their new and unique journeys,” as his wife prepares for retirement and his children reach adulthood.

“As we all do, I’m entering a new season in life – an exciting season,” he said. “So, the time has come for me to pass the baton. Now it’s my turn to cheer, support, and sacrifice for those who have done the same for me over the last two decades.

“With Julie near retirement and my kids now suddenly adults, I have decided not to seek re-election in 2020, and instead, join my family in their new and unique journeys.”

Graves is the 24th congressional Republican (20 representatives, three senators) to say he is not coming back after 2020.