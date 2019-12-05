Sean Hannity tore into radio host Howard Stern after the latter appeared to side with Democrats during an interview with Hillary Clinton.

“Stern [asked Clinton] — this is a little ironic — did [Sen.] Lindsey Graham sell his soul? The guy I grew up listening to, Howard Stern, to me, would have supported Donald Trump, not Hillary Clinton,” Hannity said on his Fox News show Wednesday night. “And probably wouldn’t be at Hamptons polo matches and parties.

“Not sure why Howard hates Trump and loves her. Makes no sense. That’s not the guy I grew up listening to.”

The Hill reported on Hannity’s comments.

Hannity often speaks about his upbringing in New York City and how he listened to talk radio hosts like Stern.

Clinton appeared on Stern’s SiriusXM show Wednesday, during which Stern asked her if Graham, a close ally of Trump, “sold his soul to the devil.”

Clinton replied, “I don’t know. That’s a fair question, however.”