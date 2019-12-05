Fox News’s Sean HannitySean Patrick HannityImpeachment puts spotlight on Georgia Republican eyeing Senate Hannity urges listeners to call Georgia governor over Senate pick bucking Trump Buttigieg campaign adviser defends Biden amid outcry over viral photo of him biting wife’s finger MORE ripped SiriusXM host Howard Stern on Wednesday night, saying the radio veteran he grew up listening to would be a supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpStates slashed 4,400 environmental agency jobs in past decade: study Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Iran building hidden arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq: report MORE and not 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThree legal scholars say Trump should be impeached; one thinks otherwise Report: Barr attorney can’t provide evidence Trump was set up by DOJ Jayapal pushes back on Gaetz’s questioning of impeachment witness donations to Democrats MORE, and would not go to “polo matches and parties” in the Hamptons.

The perspective came after Clinton joined Stern’s show earlier Wednesday for an interview that featured a considerable amount of critical discussion of Trump.

“Stern [asked Clinton] — this is a little ironic — did [Sen.] Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamTrump’s legal team huddles with Senate Republicans GOP member urges Graham to subpoena Schiff, Biden phone records Trump legal team gears up for Senate impeachment trial in meeting with GOP senators MORE [R-S.C.] sell his soul? The guy I grew up listening to, Howard Stern, to me, would have supported Donald Trump, not Hillary Clinton. And probably wouldn’t be at Hamptons polo matches and parties,” Hannity said on his own show while introducing a clip of the Stern-Clinton interview.

“Has he sold his soul to the devil?” Stern asked Clinton rhetorically about the South Carolina GOP senator’s staunch support of the president.

“I don’t know. That’s a fair question, however,” Clinton responded.

“Not sure why Howard hates Trump and loves her,” Hannity said after the clip. “Makes no sense. That’s not the guy I grew up listening to.”

Hannity grew up in the New York City area, where Stern dominated the talk show industry for years on WNBC and later 92.3 K-Rock.

Stern endorsed Clinton leading up to the 2016 election despite many friendly and candid interviews with Trump for years before the former real estate mogul and NBC “Apprentice” star entered politics.