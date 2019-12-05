Television is the primary news source for a majority of voters, beating out the Internet and social media, a new poll showed.

The HarrisX survey for The Hill released Thursday found 53% of registered voters named TV as their primary news source.

The survey showed 21% prefer the Internet, 9% said they turn to either social media or newspapers, 6% said they listen to the radio, and 1% said they prefer to get their news from magazines.

Voters between 50 and 64 were the biggest TV news followers, at 69%, with 34% those between the ages of 18-34 saying the same thing.

The Hill-HarrisX survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.