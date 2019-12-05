Hillary Clinton taunted President Trump on Thursday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed the Democrat Chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment against President Trump.

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility with allegiance to our founders and with hearts full of love for America today I am asking our Chairman to proceed with articles of Impeachment,” Pelosi announced in a presser on Thursday.

Hillary Clinton, who has never paid the price for a life of corruption, crime and pay-to-play schemes had the nerve to lecture Trump that no one is above the law.

“In the United States of America, no one is above the law,” Hillary Clinton said.

In the United States of America, no one is above the law. https://t.co/DGBWf5U564 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 5, 2019

Here’s a brief list of crimes Hillary Clinton has committed without fear of reprisal:

Benghazi Uranium One Clinton Foundation pay-to-play while she was SoS Sent classified material over a private email server – Espionage Act Whitewater

