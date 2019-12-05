If the rumors are true and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is about to make one more run for the presidency, she will undoubtedly have her health to contend with once again on the campaign trail.

Amid much speculation as to the two-time failed candidate’s current political intentions, numerous statements from close former aides seem to suggest she has yet to entirely rule out a late entrance into the hotly contested 2020 Democratic presidential primary race.

Clinton only added fuel to that fire recently, telling the BBC’s Graham Norton last week she is “not yet” ready to be forgotten as a political force and would “have to make up [her] mind really quickly” if she were to step back into the ring.

But when Clinton was hit with one of her famous coughing fits Wednesday on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM radio, it revealed that the biblical adage “the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak” appears to be even more true for her today than it was during the 2016 election cycle.

Making for an unbearably uncomfortable three minutes of audio and eliciting a concerned response from host Stern, Clinton’s struggles came as the two discussed how hard it supposedly is to live with round-the-clock Secret Service protection.

Heavy lies the head that wore the metaphorical crown, apparently. Queue my rolling eyes.

Regardless, Stern’s segue was repeatedly interjected with Clinton’s incessant hacking — so much so that the host was compelled to offer her a remedy.

“I feel like I need to give you a cough drop or something,” Stern cut in. “[Are] you OK?”

“I got one,” Clinton responded hoarsely.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“Even that,” Stern said. “I remember, if you even coughed when you were on the campaign, they said you were dying.”

“I know,” Clinton agreed, still stifling coughs as she joked, “I thought I would come on and cough some more.”

According to Breitbart News, this was somehow not the former secretary of state’s only coughing throughout the course of the interview.

Evidently, three years off the campaign trail lamenting a major loss at the hands of then-underdog Republican candidate Donald Trump and fantasizing about what could have been have not been restful enough to cure Clinton of her seemingly neverending throat ailment.

So, maybe instead of a bunch of cronies telling her to step back in the ring for one more bout, what Clinton needs is someone to sit her down and advocate that she step out of the limelight for once and get some real rest.

