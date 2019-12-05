Congress’ impeachment drama continues to move forward. In the latest move of the impeachment process, the House Judiciary Committee will hear evidence Monday related to the House’s ongoing impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.

A Thursday announcement from committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) says that during the Monday hearing, the committee will receive presentations from lawyers for the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees “related to the Impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.” The notice also says that presentations will be given by counsels representing both Democrats and Republicans from both committees.

The House Intelligence Committee, which concluded the public portion of its impeachment probe before Congress’ Thanksgiving recess last month, approved a report of its investigative findings in a party line vote earlier this week.

The announcement comes one day after the House Judiciary Committee held its first public hearing of the impeachment process, where the panel heard from a group of law professors about the constitutional grounds for impeaching a president, and just hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called on House Democrats to move forward on articles of impeachment.

President Donald Trump blasted the House’s ongoing impeachment proceedings against him in a Thursday morning pair of tweets in which he challenged lawmakers to speed things up.

“I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business” the president wrote.

Monday’s Judiciary Committee hearing is also scheduled on the same day as the expected release of the long-awaited Department of Justice Inspector General’s report about its investigation into suspected conduct during the FISA warrant process as it relates to the 2016 presidential election.