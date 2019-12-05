Joe Biden pushed back Thursday at a characterization of his verbal spat with an Iowa voter as belligerent, and that he lost his temper.

During the town hall, a man claimed Biden, while he was vice president, sent his son Hunter to be on the board of Burisma, a Ukraine oil holdings company.

“You’re a damn liar, man,” Biden replied.

Later, Biden defended his tone.

“I didn’t lose my temper,” the Democratic presidential hopeful told reporters, The Hill reported. “What I wanted to do was shut this down.”

“What I wanted to make clear to him was that – if he gets more out of control – this is not appropriate behavior at all,” he added.

Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma while his father was vice president, but the voter’s claim the senior Biden set his son up with the job remains unfounded.