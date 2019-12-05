Former Vice President Joe Biden played off the mocking of President Donald Trump by global leaders at the NATO summit in London this week to deride him as “dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership,” according to news reports Thursday.

“The world is laughing at President Trump,” the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate told voters in Waterloo, Iowa, Politico reports. “They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.”

He also accused Trump of misusing America’s longstanding commitments to NATO.

“NATO is not a protection racket,” Biden said.

By attacking the president on NATO and other global issues throughout his “No Malarkey” tour through Iowa, Biden seeks to paint Trump as vulnerable on such issues — promising voters that his experience will greatly benefit the nation’s foreign policy, Politico reports.

In Emmetsburg, for instance, Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Not a decent guy. Trying to undo Europe.”

In Algona, Biden slammed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un for his recent attack on the former vice president while poking at Trump’s interactions with him.

“Look what’s happening now,” Biden said, “this president is embracing thugs and dictators.

“Kim Jong Un did say that I’m a rabid dog, I should be beaten to death with a stick,” Biden said. “Right afterwards, the president sent him another love letter.”