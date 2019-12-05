Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who Thursday afternoon endorsed the presidential candidacy of ex-Vice President Joe Biden, earlier in the day said he is concentrating his own focus on working together with other world dignitaries for the “World War Zero,” a coalition he has spearheaded to fight the effects of climate change.

“Part of the conversation on climate change has been polarized,” Kerry told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We have an amazing group of people, Republicans, Democrats, liberals, conservatives.

Some of those names include Arnold Schwarzenegger, former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright, Chuck Hagel, and Gordon Brown, said Kerry. According to The New York Times, stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sting, and Ashton Kutcher are also among the 60 founding members, who plan to hold more than 10 million “climate conversations” with Americans in 2020.

Meanwhile, the issue of climate change is political in the United States, said Kerry, and there is a “continuum of a strategy” by the right that has “targeted common sense and science” and has done that for years.

“They did it with nicotine, R.J. Reynolds,” said Kerry. “They’ve done it with acid rain. They did it with flammable pajamas for kids. You see the same scientists, the same phony scientists who have been bought by big corporations who are sewing doubt in America and elsewhere in the world.”

Meanwhile, in London, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and others were shown openly mocking President Donald Trump, said Kerry, and “that president has said climate change is a Chinese hoax,”

China is bringing several new coal-fired plants online, and Kerry said it’s important in the next election to pick a president who will confront China on that and “not create a sideshow with respect to trade.”