On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar questioned the outrage over Stanford University professor Pamela Karlan’s reference to President Donald Trump’s 13-year-old son, Barron during the impeachment inquiry.

Whoopi Goldberg said, “I mean, think about all the things his father said about different people, but excuse me. I just —maybe they missed this part, but she was not speaking about the child. She was speaking about his name and how it played into what he could not do. You cannot take a title. She was not being disrespectful or nasty.”

Behar said, “You have to have a sense of humor, and a lot of these people do not have it. Why aren’t they concerned about the 70,000 children being held at the border? they’re worried about this one child? He deserves respect and love and affection. He’s a lovely kid as far as I can tell. He seems like a nice kid. you said the joke was about the father.”

Goldberg said, “It wasn’t even a joke. It was a play on words.”

Behar said, “But she apologized.”

Abby Huntsman, said, “I might be the only one here that sees this as pretty sick and a total low blow and stupid.”

She added, “Talking about political kids unless they’re on the front lines, they’re off-limits. I’m the only one at the table that has been a political child. You don’t go there. I was talking in the previous segment, and Democrats continue to give Republicans ammunition and headlines. Today we’re talking about this, instead of every headline being about the impeachment.”

