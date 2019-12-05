The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled its next impeachment hearing for Monday, CNN is reporting.

The announcement of the meeting came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she had instructed the panel to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Committee members on Monday will “receive presentations from counsels to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and House Judiciary Committee,” according to a statement.

The committee held its first impeachment hearing on Wednesday as four legal scholars gave their analysis of President Donald Trump’s possible impeachment.

The Hill noted the Monday hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.