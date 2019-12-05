The Washington Redskins were one of the teams that attended Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Georgia last month. Their attendance was hard to explain because signing Kaepernick made no sense for the team.

But now, the Redskins have made a signing based (at least in part) on what they saw during the Kaepernick workout. The Skins signed to their practice squad one of the wide receivers to whom Kaepernick threw passes.

He’s Jordan Veasy, who played his college ball at Berkeley. Veasy was not drafted, but has been a member of the practice squads of four NFL teams. The Redskins will be his fifth.

After the Buffalo Bills released him this Fall, Veasy returned home to Alabama. He was practicing his route running when he heard about Kaepernick’s scheduled workout, which would take place just two hours from where Veasy lives.

Veasy knew Kaepernick from his Berkeley days. The anti-American quarterback had audited a class Veasy took on black representation in popular culture. Veasy reached out to Kaepernick’s representatives and landed a supporting role in the QB’s workout.

Who says attending black studies college courses is a waste of time?

Veasy was impressive enough during the workout that the Cleveland Browns flew him to Ohio for a closer look. They declined to sign him.

Now, the Redskins have. Unfortunately for Veasy, the Skins are loaded with rookie wide receivers — Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon, Stephen Sims, Jr, and Cam Sims. The first three have all displayed the potential to succeed in the NFL. Thus, it’s far from clear that Veasy will advance from the practice squad to the active roster.

But at least his dream is still alive. And in sports, you never know.

As for Kaepernick, he remains unsigned.