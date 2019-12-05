Rapper Kanye West is pairing up with megachurch pastor Joel Osteen again, TMZ reports.

West, who recently surprised some when he announced he was fully converting to Christianity and would only focus on gospel music, is planning a combined concert at Yankee Stadium in 2020 with Osteen.

The event, “America’s Night of Hope,” is described on Osteen’s website as an “inspirational nights of hope, worship and encouragement in 11 cities across America.”

Osteen, 56, will share his sermon and West, 42, and his choir will perform May 2.

West spoke at Osteen’s service in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 17, saying he knows “that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time.”

“When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there’s documentation of me drawing a church and [wanting to] start a church in the middle of Calabasas,” he said, referring to being hospitalized in 2016 during his Saint Pablo tour.

Osteen previously hosted similar events at the stadium in New York.