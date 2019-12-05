Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose office is investigating Google, voiced concern to Newsmax TV that the internet giant has participated in “unfair trade practices.”

Paxton opened up about his investigation during a Thursday interview on the “Chris Salcedo Show” on Newsmax TV.

“This is something we’ve been looking at for several years,” he said. “And we’re actually leading this investigation of 50 attorneys general across the country. This is not just a Republican-Democrat issue. This is a concern to all of us.

“We have a company that has massive control over what’s going on the internet. Physically, as it relates to advertising on the internet, we’re concerned that they have participated in unfair trade practices and that they have basically and potentially a complete monopoly on advertising on the internet.

“Consumers think they’re going on for a free search. It’s really not free because there’s no competition on the advertising side.

“We’re all paying higher prices than maybe we should because there’s no competition for advertising. Very little competition as it relates to advertising on the internet.”

