It’s 2019, and people still think it’s okay to sell a child.

In Kentucky, three people were arrested for their involvement in the sale and purchase of a baby, including the mother of the child. Fox News reported that police received a tip from officials at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School on Monday that alleged a woman had given away her child. Police interviewed the mother, Maria Domingo Perez about the allegations. Perez, 31 initially gave conflicting statements to police before finally admitting that she had sold her baby to a man and a woman.

Police then spoke with the couple, 45-year-old Pascual Jose Manuel and 37-year-old Catarina Felipe Jose, who said they purchased Domingo Perez’s child for $2,000.

In a press release, the Bowling Green Police Department (BGPD) said social services had taken custody of the baby and also Domingo Perez’s four other children. All three involved in the scheme have been arrested.

“The three are lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail and are charged with Selling/Purchasing Child for Adoption, a class ‘D’ Felony,” the BGPD wrote.

While it’s hard to believe people are still selling their children for profit in 2019, this is the second case in the past few weeks. On November 27, The Miami Herald reported that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched an investigation into a Craigslist ad alleging that a newborn baby was for sale for $500. The ad, posted in Kendall, Florida, said a “brand newborn baby” was for sale for $500.

“Baby is 2weeks [sic] old,” the ad said. “It sleeps, don’t make noise at night. Formula and clothes will give to you. Can give you the baby 4 year old [sic] sister for free. I live in a quiet influential neighborhood. I work for department of children and families. I don’t wanna be judged for not wanting these kids.”

The Herald reported that it is unclear whether the post was a “crude hoax” or not, but police interviewed a woman believed to be behind it. She denied any involvement, but authorities are still investigating.

The Herald also recalled the case of Kenia Quiala Bosque, who was arrested eight years ago after she arranged to sell her 8-month-old son. She was charged with a felony adoption violation and convicted, but served just 180 days in jail and lost custody of her children. More from the Herald:

In 2017, a Tennessee man and woman were arrested after police said they tried to sell their 5-month-old son on Craigslist. Police arranged an undercover sting, and charged them with aggravated child abuse, child neglect and endangerment. The same year, a Colorado man apologized for offering his baby for sale for $2,500. He called it a dumb joke. “Healthy white baby for sale cheap. Works fine but leaks out of his eyes occasionally,” the ad read. Four years ago, a Georgia woman was arrested after posting an ad on Craiglist asking for an unwanted baby — so she could give the child to her 14-year-old daughter.