Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said Thursday that voters in his state tell him they are most concerned about issues that “affect them at the kitchen table every day,” not impeachment.

Kildee appeared on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” on Thursday where he was asked, “what do you hear from voters back home?”

The congressman said, “Mostly I hear they want us to work on issues like the prescription drug prices and trade and the economy. They do offer their thoughts on this. And I think it’s positive, but mostly the American people want us to work on the issues that affect them at the kitchen table every day.”

His appearance came not long after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., directed the House Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a move he said he supported.

“I don’t think anybody should be celebrating this moment,” Kildee said. “We all may come to different conclusions whether or not the information that we received leads us to impeachment. But in no case should anybody celebrate whatever conclusion they come to.

“It is a sad day. I happen the agree with the Speaker the information we got through the Intelligence Committee and then the testimony from the witnesses [Wednesday] paint a fairly clear picture that Congress has one remedy for a president who is engaged in these sort of actions and that’s the impeachment process. I think it is proper to move forward on it. Honestly this is not a happy day.”