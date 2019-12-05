House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Asks Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler To Move Forward With Articles Of Impeachment

‘It Makes You Look Mean’: Rep Matt Gaetz Tears Into Impeachment Panel Witnesses

‘Which One’s The Mom?’: Tom Carper Makes Comment About Trump Nominee’s Wife And Daughters

Exclusive: Housing Companies Subject Military Families To Serious Illness From Disgusting Housing Conditions, Military Wives Say

‘I Actually Have Some Civil Rights Here Too’: Defiant Devin Nunes Fires Back At Schiff Phone Record Subpoena

CNN Hits Three-Year Ratings Low Amid Impeachment Drama

Report: FBI Failed To Tell FISA Court About Some Concerns With Steele Dossier’s Reliability

‘No More Baby Talk’: Tucker Carlson Issues Three-Part Challenge After Ben Sasse Responds To Sidney Report

Will The FISA Report Address Whether Christopher Steele Lied To The FBI, As GOP Senators Said?

Rep. Gohmert Warns, ‘Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Go To Harvard Or Stanford Law School’

US Sailor Kills Two, Then Himself In Pearl Harbor Shooting

The Senate Confirmed Four Federal Judges While The House Heard Impeachment Testimony

Pro-Impeachment Witness Karlan Walked Across The Street To Avoid Trump’s Name

Melania Trump Blasts Pamela Karlan For Barron Trump Joke: ‘You Should Be Ashamed’

Chris Chelios Drank Beers After Being Benched By Red Wings Coach Mike Babcock

Can Impeachment Hearings Get Any More Embarrassing For Democrats?

Scores Of Jewish Graves Defaced With Swastikas In Latest Wave Of French Anti-Semitism

Impeachment Witness: Obama Refused To Give Evidence To Congress

Democrats Stack Judiciary Impeachment Hearing With Anti-Trump Lawyers

Schiff Obtained Private Phone Records For Impeachment Report

A Tech New Deal: How Conservatives Should Be Thinking About Fixing American Innovation

Jim Banks Calls On Lindsey Graham To Subpoena Adam Schiff’s Phone Records

Top Historians Slam NYT ‘1619 Project’ As It Infiltrates Public School Curriculum