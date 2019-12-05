On Wednesday’s episode of “The Andrew Klavan Show,” Klavan talks about Jerry Nadler’s long-held beliefs on impeachment, and an MSNBC segment in which Donny Deutsch channels AOC’s disregard for facts. Video and partial transcript below:

Now the impeachment hearings, which failed in the Intelligence Committee, where they could have been researching things like the fact that China’s stealing everybody’s face like those assassins in Game of Thrones — China is now making everybody who uses a phone in China record their face. [The Intelligence Committee] could have been studying that, but instead they were doing this impeachment thing.

They released the report and then they passed it to the Judiciary Committee, headed by the great and powerful Jerrold Nadler. So let’s go and look at Jerrold Nadler’s opening statement, this is cut number one:

NADLER: The effect of impeachment is to overturn the popular will of the voters. We must not overturn an election and remove a president from office except to defend our system of government or our constitutional liberties against the dire threat, and we must not do so without an overwhelming consensus of the American people. There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment, or an impeachment supported by one of our major political parties and opposed by the other. Such an impeachment will produce divisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come and will call into question the very legitimacy of our political institutions.

Wait a minute — that blows up the whole narrative! Oh, that was Jerry Nadler in 1998, when they were trying to impeach Clinton. He said you can’t do it without a consensus, without both sides, a bipartisan consensus. Right now, not only are no Republicans crossing the line, Republicans have dug in. They know this is a clown show, they know this is the Acme impeachment machine that’s going to blow up the Democrats’ faces. Democrats may start to lose some votes over here.

I still think they can get the votes, and everybody, all the experts keep saying they’re going to do it — I think they’re walking into Cocaine Mitch’s House of Horrors if they take this to the Senate. Obviously, it’s John Roberts who will preside over that trial in the Senate, but they can call just as many witnesses as they want.

So [Wednesday,] they’ve got these lawyers — they’ve got three liberal lawyers saying, “Yes, a crime was committed” — but they got nothing, they got nothing. You know, Donny Deutsch, he’s like the Id of the Left. He’s like a lunatic, he’s out of his mind, and he’s living in this narrative where Trump is Hitler without ever checking the fact that nobody arrested him for saying Trump is Hitler, because Trump isn’t Hitler. If Trump were Hitler, he’d be carried off for saying that Trump is Hitler. Donny Deutsch put it perfectly, I think. He was on that Nicolle Wallace show on MSNBC, and here’s what he said:

DEUTSCH: Which tells you — ANCHOR: And that tells you why we are where we are. DEUTCH: We need — that simply facts and the laws are not going to protect us right now. And the point being for the Democrats, we need to twist and meld and work. We are fighting against an enemy, the Republicans, with machine guns and we can’t bring a knife to it. And I’m not saying do anything dishonest, but we have to find a way to take what is happening there and make it so compelling to the voter, because otherwise we’re going to get four more years of Donald Trump, and we cannot survive that. WALLACE: Four? I mean if we run your thread, it can be fourteen —

AOC: There’s a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct, than about being morally right. COOPER: But being factually correct is important —

[Separate clip]

The facts and the law won’t save us here, says Donny Deutsch. If the facts and the law won’t save you, it must be because the facts and the law aren’t on your side. But you heard Nicolle Wallace at the end of that clip, she says, [paraphrasing] “Well, he won’t just be here for another four years, it will be fourteen years if we stick to your scenario.” In other words, Trump is going to barricade himself in White House.

You know what? I’ve talked about this story before, famous lithographer Leo Frobenius, a German writer on Myth, tells a story in which a professor is writing at his desk and his little daughter is bothering him, so he gives her three burnt matches to play with and says, “go play.” She starts to play [as if] the three matches are Hansel and Gretel and the Witch, and after a while she starts screaming and she says, “Daddy, daddy, take the witch away,” giving him the match, because she’s gotten herself so involved in the story that she’s become emotionally connected to it. That is what has happened to Donny Deutsch, and the Left, and Adam Schiff, and all of these people.

They’ve become connected to this emotional narrative they tell about Donald Trump being evil. And they keep using these words, “Trump has violated this,” and “he’s done this,” and “he’s destroyed the Constitution,” but ask them — What has he done? What crime has he committed? How has he destroyed the Constitution? They’ve got no answer, they got nothing.

