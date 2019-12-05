https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/la-times-poll-warren-sanders/2019/12/05/id/944697

Twenty-four percent of likely voters in California’s Democratic presidential primary now favor Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. – putting him in first place in the race, a new poll conducted for the Los Angeles Times reveals.

But Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is in second place with 22% of the vote – well within the poll’s margin of error.

Here are the top contenders in the California primary, according to the poll results released Thursday.

  • Sanders —24%.  He’s up from 19% in a September survey.
  • Warren —22%.  She’s down from 29%
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden –14%.  Down from 20%
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg—12%. Up from 6%.

The poll, conducted Nov. 21-27 by the UC Berkeley Institute of Government Studies, surveyed 1,694 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

