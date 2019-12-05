Twenty-four percent of likely voters in California’s Democratic presidential primary now favor Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. – putting him in first place in the race, a new poll conducted for the Los Angeles Times reveals.

But Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is in second place with 22% of the vote – well within the poll’s margin of error.

Here are the top contenders in the California primary, according to the poll results released Thursday.

Sanders —24%. He’s up from 19% in a September survey.

Warren —22%. She’s down from 29%

Former Vice President Joe Biden –14%. Down from 20%

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg—12%. Up from 6%.

The poll, conducted Nov. 21-27 by the UC Berkeley Institute of Government Studies, surveyed 1,694 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.