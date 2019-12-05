Adam Schiff is back in the news in a big way. He’s about as funny as a rubber crutch, but it can’t be wrong to call a timeout to laugh at him. Tom Shillue has mastered the bizarreries of Schiff’s deportment in a manner that brings insight to impersonation. The compilation of Shillue clips below made me laugh out loud. It is the second of two such compilations on YouTube. The first is here.
Laughing at Schiff
