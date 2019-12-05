George Washington University Constitutional Law Professor Jonathan Turley destroyed Democrats on Wednesday during the House Judiciary impeachment hearing and revealed he is being flooded with threatening messages.

Jonathan Turley, a Democrat, was the Republican witness to the Nadler impeachment panel on Wednesday.

Turley destroyed the Democrats' latest attempt to remove President Trump from office in a historical speech.

“I am concerned about lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger. If the House proceeds solely on the Ukrainian allegations, this impeachment would stand out among modern impeachments as the shortest proceeding, with the thinnest evidentiary record, and the narrowest grounds ever used to impeach a president. That does not bode well for future presidents who are working in a country often sharply and, at times, bitterly divided,” Turley said in his opening statement Wednesday.

During the Republican time to question the witnesses Turley made several points.

Turley argued that you can impeach on a non-crime but noted how this would be unprecedented in US history. He added, “Impeachment has to be base on proofs, not presumptions.”

Professor Turley also noted that this was “the narrowest impeachment in history.”

Jonathan Turley, “If you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s YOUR abuse of power.”

Mr. Turley revealed on Thursday that he even before he finished his testimony on Wednesday, his home and office were inundated with threatening messages and demands that he be fired from George Washington University.

This is the left.

My call for greater civility and dialogue may have been the least successful argument I made to the committee. Before I finished my testimony, my home and office were inundated with threatening messages and demands that I be fired from GW. https://t.co/X3wsqPTZBj — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 5, 2019

