Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has over 100 criminal or administrative investigations of alleged misconduct related to FBI employees, according to a leak to investigative reporter Paul Sperry.

“The criminal investigations involve serious allegations of official misconduct,” Paul Sperry said on Thursday.

BREAKING: Justice IG Horowitz has 104 criminal or administrative investigations of alleged misconduct related to FBI employees open as of Sept. 30, according to new OIG report. The criminal investigations involve “serious allegations of official misconduct.” — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 5, 2019

Michael Horowitz is expected to release his much-anticipated report on FISA abuses on December 9 and so far all we have seen are leaks to the media.

We know that Horowitz, an Obama-appointee, did find that FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith who text messaged “viva le resistance” altered an email in connection with Carter Page’s FISA application.

Mr. Clinesmith is facing a criminal investigation for altering a document related to the Page wiretaps.

US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham is currently conducting his own criminal investigation into the origins of Russiagate and unlike Horowitz, Durham has the power to indict and impanel a grand jury.

Horowitz is scheduled to publicly testify about his FISA abuse report to the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 11.

