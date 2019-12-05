LGBTQ activists blasted Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg after images of the South Bend, Indiana, mayor volunteering with the Salvation Army resurfaced on Tuesday.

The photos in question are from 2017 and show Buttigieg volunteering for the Red Kettle Ring Off in South Bend.

What are the details?

After the photos resurfaced, Out magazine reported on openly gay Buttigieg’s association with the longtime Christian organization.

Out titled the report, “Pete Buttigieg Volunteered for Homophobic Salvation Army.” The story opened, “It’s nice to see politicians using their platforms to give back to their communities during the holiday season — except when they do it with organizations that historically exclude LGBTQ+ people.”

According to Out, Twitter users took Buttigieg to task over the photos.

Their suggestion to remedy the apparent faux pas?

“Maybe Pete Buttigieg should have supported an organization that was created to cater to the needs of queer people — there’s plenty of them!” the article concluded.

What else?

Zack Ford, press secretary for the Alliance for Justice, shared the story and wrote, “I know the photos are two years old, but still, I can’t help but wonder if Mayor Pete just looks at what LGBTQ activists have been working on for years and then chooses to spite it (e.g. Salvation Army, Chick-fil-A, queer media in general, etc).”