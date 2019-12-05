Famed magician Criss Angel confirmed that his 5-year-old son Johnny Crisstopher’s cancer has returned after a brief remission.

Johnny Crisstopher was first diagnosed with cancer, Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, in 2015 when he was only 21 months old.

The boy has fought cancer for nearly his entire life, with his father and his mother, Shaunyl Benson, by his side.

In an interview with TMZ, Angel, 51, said that his son’s cancer had returned and he would soon be resuming treatment at the hospital.

“Johnny Crisstopher — he got diagnosed with pediatric cancer before he was 2 years old — he’s been in treatment for over three years, he’s been in remission, but unfortunately — he had a relapse and he’s going back into the hospital on Monday,” Angel said.

The magician said that before they go back to the hospital, his family planned to spend time playing at various theme parks in southern California, including Disneyland and Universal Studios.

Benson confirmed her son’s relapse on social media, posting a video of her son from a hospital bed.

“Sometimes in life, things get hard. Sometimes things don’t make sense. Sometimes things just aren’t fair,” Benson wrote on Instagram.

Benson went on to say that she believes God is watching over her son and her family.

“No matter what happens or what you believe, God is always there beside you, for strength and guidance,” she wrote. “I’ve never doubted that God gives his toughest battles to his bravest soldiers.”

The news of Johnny Crisstopher’s relapse left her and Angel “gutted with the news,” Benson added, but she remains optimistic for her son’s future.

While Angel and Benson are brokenhearted over their son’s relapse, their hearts also hurt for the children in other families who have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer.

Angel told TMZ that he plans to host a fundraising event next year in Las Vegas with the goal of raising $5 million to benefit children with pediatric cancer.

“We just want to thank everybody for their support over the years,” Angel told TMZ. “We want to try and raise five million bucks, so we need your help.”

