A Florida homeowner said a man in black and wearing a mask broke a window in the back of his Cocoa residence Wednesday and attempted to get inside, officials told WESH-TV.

With that, the homeowner said he fired a gun at the person climbing into his house, causing the alleged burglar to fall back outside, deputies told the station.

Police — who received a call from the homeowner around noon — said when they got to the home on Brophy Boulevard, a man was found dead in the backyard, WESH reported.

A second suspect?



The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office told the station a second man may have been involved in the attempted burglary, but that individual hasn’t been found.

Clarence Patterson, the homeowner’s stepfather, told WESH his stepson “saw one of them throwing a bicycle through the window there … and my stepson shot five or six times. He hit that one; I don’t know if he hit the other one.”

Patterson said there have been a rash of burglaries in the neighborhood committed by two people, the station reported.

Officials told WESH the deceased man was in his early 20s wearing black pants with white stripes, a black shirt, and either a white hoodie or a white shirt around his head.

The identities of the individual who was fatally shot and the homeowner have not been released, the station said.

