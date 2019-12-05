In a recent Esquire interview, “Star Wars” actor Billy Dee Williams spoke about getting in touch with his softer, feminine side, and the mainstream media, always quick to push their radical “nonbinary” agenda, labeled Mr. Williams as “gender fluid.”

“What the hell is gender fluid?” Mr. Williams responded to the labeling, noting that he was “misunderstood” by the press. The actor added that just because a man gets in touch with his feminine side doesn’t mean he’s “gender fluid” or “straight or gay.”

“Well, first of all, I asked last night. I said, ‘What the hell is gender fluid?’ That’s a whole new term,” the actor told The Undefeated.

“But what I was talking about was about men getting in touch with their softer side of themselves,” he explained. “There’s a phrase that was coined by Carl G. Jung, who was a psychiatrist, who was a contemporary of Sigmund Freud, and they had a splitting of the ways because they had different ideas about the … what do you call it? Consciousness. Unconscious. It’s collective unconsciousness. But he coined a phrase that’s, ‘Anima animus.’ And anima means that is the female counterpart of the male self, and the animus is the male counterpart of the female.”

“So, that’s what I was referring to,” Williams told the outlet. “I was talking about men getting in touch with the female side of themselves. I wasn’t talking about sex, I wasn’t talking about being gay or straight. People should read [Jung]. I mean, it would be an interesting education for a lot of people.”

“No, no, no, I’m not gay — by any stretch of the imagination,” he added. “Not that I have anything against gay people. But personally? Not gay.”

“Williams says he identifies as a man. A very cute man, he says with a chuckle,” The Undefeated reported. “Because that’s how most of his fans still view him and Lando Calrissian, the character he brought to life nearly 40 years ago in the original Star Wars trilogy.”

The comments that sparked the firestorm of media outlets labeling Mr. Williams’ “gender fluid” were made in Esquire, late last month:

Billy Dee Williams’s guide to being cool involves one simple step: “Be yourself.” …”I never tried to be anything except myself. I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously.” … “And you see, I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

CNN was one of the mainstream outlets to “celebrate” Mr. Williams as supposedly “gender fluid.”

“Many took Williams comments to mean that he was proclaiming himself to be gender-fluid and it was met with some support on social media,” gushed CNN, linking to social media posts in such celebration:

Williams played the character of Lando Calrissian in the 1980 film “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” and is not tackling the same character for the upcoming “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

