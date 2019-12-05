Melania slams witness who joked about Barron's name...
DEMS ALL IN…
Florida Republican: We should hang them for treason!
Trump rejects Nixon, Clinton precedent…
George Conway rips First Lady…
White House gears up for aggressive effort to defend in Senate…
Rudy making documentary…
Republicans angry, concerned about Schiff release of phone records…
