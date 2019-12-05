Ukraine still has not gotten $35 million in military aid Congress approved for its security defense, MSNBC reported Thursday.

Citing information buried deep inside the House Intelligence Committee’s 300-page impeachment report, MSNBC host Ari Melber said the still-withheld aid refutes the administration’s assertion there was no quid pro quo with Ukraine tying aid to corruption probes of the Bidens since the nearly $400 million was ultimately released.

“[T]his report . . . cuts into [President Donald] Trump’s defense on the facts,” Melber said.

“Because for all the talk . . . about the White House releasing all the Ukraine money, Trump’s actions have denied Ukraine not a dollar, or a hundred thousand dollars, or a million dollars. But $35 million of that aid — the report noting Pentagon officials confirming Ukraine still has not received $35 million in security assistance yet to be dispersed. Meaning those funds which were approved under U.S. Law have not gone out.”

Melber’s remarks as well as the data from the report — on page 147 — was posted by Mediaite.

“As of November 2019, Pentagon officials confirmed that the $35 million in security assistance originally held by the president and extended by Congress had still yet to be

disbursed,” the report stated. “When asked for an explanation, the Pentagon only confirmed that the funds had not yet been spent but declined to say why.”

According to Melber, the data is “new evidence against Donald Trump for his potential impeachment.”

“Any time you hear this defense that actually all the money went to Ukraine — the kind of ‘no harm, no foul’ defense — the news is . . . that is factually false,” he said.

“Not all the money went to Ukraine. And as of tonight, the Trump administration still doesn’t have a good reason as to why.”