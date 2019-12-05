The popular Islamic name “Muhammad” has broken into the top ten United States baby names for the first time ever in American history.

The most updated list for popular baby names reveals that the name Muhammad is now the tenth most used name for newborn baby boys in the U.S., according to BabyCenter data. This is the first time in American history that the name has been included in the top ten most popular baby boy names.

Muhammad has been climbing in the U.S. for years now, as the Muslim population continues booming to historic levels largely due to the nation’s legal immigration system, which admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants every year.

For example, in 2018, Muhammad was the 14th most popular baby name for boys. Two years before, in 2016, Muhammad was listed as the 34th most popular name for baby boys. Jump back to the year 2000, though, and the name Muhammad did not register on a list of the year’s 200 most popular baby boy names.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, the Pew Research Center estimates that the Muslim community will soon be the second-largest religious group in the U.S. Today, there are roughly 3.45 million Muslims living in the U.S., making up about 1.1 percent of the total American population.

While Christians will remain the largest religious group in the U.S., Muslims are set to overtake Jewish-Americans as the second-largest religious group in the country by as early as 2040. Pew researchers estimate that the Muslim population will grow to an unprecedented 8.1 million, or 2.1 percent of the American population, by 2050.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.