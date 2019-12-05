John Solomon, an award-winning investigative reporter who has become a central figure in the impeachment proceedings, joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Wednesday to talk about why he has become the target of a vicious smear campaign by left-wing media as well as members of the House Intelligence committee.

During the interview, Glenn noted that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) obtained Solomon’s personal phone records, along with those of Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, and released them to the public on Tuesday in a 300-page impeachment probe report.

“The Democratic report is out,” Glenn said to Solomon. “Your name is all over it. It includes your name on a list of AT&T records.

Does Schiff have the legal grounds to do this? How did he obtain it? Can he legally unmask an American citizen, the name, in an official report like this?”

“Well first off, I don’t have AT&T as my phone service. Those most likely aren’t my records. They’re likely someone else’s records, where my phone calls show up,” said John. “My suspicion, without having been able to get confirmation yet, is that my phone records simply show up in some of their call logs that we know are subpoenaed.

“Any time the government uses that power, it has a chilling effect on you as a reporter. Who wants to call me the next time if they think their records can be subpoenaed or shown on a subpoena?” he continued. “But at the end of the day, what does it show? It shows I’m a reporter that was engaged in reporting.”

“All of this effort by Adam Schiff, the Democrats, and their allies in the media, are designed to distract from the fact that the factual trail in my stories is true and unassailable,” Solomon added later in the interview. “They engage in character assassination, assassination by affiliation, or assassination by phone records. But no context.

“I guarantee you, if you ran Rudy Giuliani’s phone records, you would find lots of other reporters. I’m not the only one.

Why did they single me out? Because my reporting has been inconvenient to the Democrats and The Washington Post and the New York Times for three years. I helped unravel the Russia collusion bogus narrative. Now, I put another narrative out there that’s important, factual, and worth debate,” he said. ” And they don’t like that either.”

Glenn asked Solomon if he might consider “going after the media or Schiff with some sort of a lawsuit?”

“My lawyers and I are taking a look at some of the more outrageously false claims that are in some of these news articles.

And we’ll make a decision soon on whether to take some action. If I do so, it’s not to make money. It will be to correct the factual record so that the American public can make a better judgment about what’s going on. But, you know, it’s sad. It’s sad to watch a profession ignore the facts and engage in ad hominem attacks, when they have so many of the facts wrong.

