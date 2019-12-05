https://hotair.com/archives/2019/12/05/napolitano-trump-will-testify-impeachment-trial-itll-dramatic-political-event-lifetimes/

No, dude, he will not. For cripes sake. Can you imagine the horror among Trump’s advisors and Senate cronies if he suddenly started chirping about wanting to testify? They’re on a glide path to acquitting him, with the public no better than evenly split on removal after weeks of Democratic]]

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...