No, dude, he will not. For cripes sake. Can you imagine the horror among Trump’s advisors and Senate cronies if he suddenly started chirping about wanting to testify? They’re on a glide path to acquitting him, with the public no better than evenly split on removal after weeks of Democratic]]
Napolitano: Trump will testify at his impeachment trial and it’ll be the most dramatic political event of our lifetimes
https://hotair.com/archives/2019/12/05/napolitano-trump-will-testify-impeachment-trial-itll-dramatic-political-event-lifetimes/