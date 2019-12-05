The following is satirical.

NATO just finished a two-day summit in London, giving western leaders a chance to escape their dying societies and spend time insulting the President of the United States, which defends and supports what’s left of them.

Emmanuel Macron the president of the nation formerly known as France went toe to toe with President Trump, saying his former country wouldn’t pay more for defense because France had already sent so many fighters to the Middle East. When it was pointed out that the French fighters had actually been unassimilated Muslim immigrants fighting for ISIS, Macron responded by saying, “True, but look how well I dress and what a charming accent I have.” Macron then returned to Paris where everyone is having a general strike to protest the fact they live in France.

Justin Bieber or Trudeau or whatever his name his — the prime minister of Metrosexualia or Canada or some damn place no one’s heard of — was caught on a hot mike complaining about Trump during a cocktail party. The Bieb or the Trude or whatever said he had been late for the party because Trump had held a forty minute press conference.

Apparently Trudeau had never heard of this quaint American custom where the leader speaks to the press as a way of informing the public about his actions. In Canada, of course, the public doesn’t care about the leader’s actions because he’s the leader of Canada.

Anyway, Bieber said he was angry he had to just stand there during the long press conference without saying anything because no one asked him questions — because he’s the leader of Canada. Trudeau said he was so annoyed by the experience he was going to head back to his country as soon as he could locate an airline that flies there and a pilot who knows where it is.

Trump said after being disrespected by the world leaders he was happy to return to the U.S. where everyone was always so nice to him.

