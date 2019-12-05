Newly released poll results show that Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is wildly popular in the state as the majority of voters in all age, gender, race, and political demographics strongly approve him.

Reporter Ryan James Girdusky highlighted new poll results from New Saint Leo University, which found that DeSantis had a 68% approval rating compared to only a 20% disapproval rating.

Here is the breakdown of DeSantis’ approval rating:

Republican: 87%

Democrat: 57%

Independent: 65%

Hispanics: 67%

White: 71%

Black: 63%

Male: 71%

Female: 66%

Age 18-35: 66%

Age 36-55: 65%

Age 56+: 83%

Just spoke w/ St. Leo’s poll, they gave me the breakdown for the approval rating:

GOP: 87%

Dem: 57%

Indies: 65%

Hispanics: 67%

White: 71%

Black: 63% (!!!)

Male: 71%

Female: 66%

18-35: 66%

36-55: 65%

56+: 83% — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 3, 2019

National Review Senior Writer David Harsanyi noted this week that DeSantis is far from the outlier in terms of a Republican being wildly popular as a governor, in fact, DeSantis is not even ranked among the top-10 most popular governors in the United States — all of whom are Republicans.

“When it comes to governorships, Florida isn’t an outlier. The last time the Morning Consult poll tabulated a list of the most popular governors, the top 14 — and 18 of the top 20 — were Republicans. These Republicans govern in states that have highly diverse electorates, from Alabama to Vermont,” Harsanyi wrote. “Which is weird, because this very week, progressives at the New York Times and the Atlantic were assuring us that the GOP was so reviled nationally — and its agenda so toxic to the average American — that the party has been compelled to hide from ‘democratic accountability.’”

DeSantis beat far-left Democrat gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who was tangled up in an FBI corruption investigation, in November 2018 by approximately 33,000 votes.

Last week, President Donald Trump campaigned in Florida, which is his new home state, where he was greeted by DeSantis, who also briefly spoke at the rally.

“Let me just say, Mr. President, given your change of registration, welcome home to Florida,” DeSantis said. “And why not come to Florida, we have one of the lowest tax burdens of any state in the country. You see some of these states that are going bankrupt. We have over a $5 billion in reserves with our budget, and I see some of these cities and states with lawlessness.”

“When I came into office, I was proud to sign a bill banning sanctuary cities in the state of Florida,” DeSantis continued. “With your support, we are in the process of eliminating Common Core, and as soon as I came into office, I was able to replace on our state supreme court three Liberal justices with three conservative constitutional, and I’ve got to thank the President for his support of Florida.”

DeSantis then transitioned into highlighting to Florida residents the different things that the president has done for the sunshine state.

“So, we’re really lucky in that regard in Florida, but let me tell you about the President,” DeSantis said. “When we had a hurricane hit in Northwest Florida, a lot of people had forgotten about that. Those folks were really, really in dire straits. I went up to the Oval Office and even though a lot of people told them don’t do anything, just let it go. He was right there standing behind the people of Northwest Florida.”

“He has helped rejuvenate that area. He saved Tyndall Air Force base,” DeSantis continued. “It’s going to come back bigger than ever, very important for our military. When we were trying to get Floridians access to cheaper prescription drugs, we had an avenue to let people buy them in Canada because it’s about a third of the price a lot of times, and everyone said, no, you can’t do it. You can’t do it. I went out and met with the President. He said no, no, no, we’re doing it, and so, they’re in the process of putting that through right now.”

“President Trump has stood with our communities in South Florida, Cuban-Americans, Venezuelan-Americans, stand for freedom in this hemisphere and stand against a dictatorship in places like Caracas and Havana, and the President has stood, where one of the most military and veteran-friendly states in the country,” DeSantis concluded. “He has stood by our veterans and he has stood by our military. And so, our success in Florida, obviously, we’ve got a lot of great people in this state, but we have a President who not only understands Florida, he supports what we’re doing here. I got him, bug him now about maybe locating the Space Command in Florida, at some point, I know the Air Force doesn’t want it. But you know, he makes his own decisions, as we’ve seen so. So, Thank you, Mr. President, for being a good friend to Florida, and God bless you.”