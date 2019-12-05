Actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks is pretty “woke,” as far as “woke” standards in Hollywood go. For example, the 45-year-old avid Planned Parenthood supporter recently created a terrible feminist film, a “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, that bombed at the box office. And when it tanked, Banks naturally blamed sexism and men.

But she’s not “woke” enough, apparently.

On Wednesday, the “Hunger Games” actress was dragged on social media for a supposedly insensitive and “tone deaf” “health tip” about drinking water.

“Drink the water, children,” Banks captioned a post containing two side-by-side photos of herself. The first photo is labeled, “Beginning of the decade,” and the second, “End of the decade.”

Drink the water, children. Beginning End

of the decade of the decade pic.twitter.com/HfSzZmk769 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 4, 2019

Folks online said Banks’ sustaining good looks can likely be credited to factors other than just drinking water — such as her wealth. Others knocked the actress for not being sensitive enough to poor people in places like Flint, Michigan, who don’t have access to clean water.

Here are some of the angry replies:

Also, have the personal trainer, nutritionist, the absolute best skincare available, professional photographers, maybe photoshop, too, an assistant to help reduce stress…but yeah…water. Children? Ugh. So condescending. I love Liz Banks but this was pretty tone deaf. Drinking water as a “beauty tip” isn’t something the people of Flint, Michigan or Newark, NJ (or, or, or…) can focus on. Clean, safe water is unfortunately now only available for the privileged. Please check out http://wateryoufightingfor.com and @FlintGate Fawning over the rich and their ability to purchase youth and longevity is sad. We are all living in a new-feudal system worshipping an aristocracy and applauding the wealthy while we squabble for scraps. Drinking water isn’t going to stop aging! If you’d like to be helpful, please share your diet, exercise regiment & if you use a trainer or nutritionist. Telling people you look young and pretty because you drink water pushes unhealthy stereotypes that lead to eating disorders. I’m really glad people didn’t see your movie Except in #Flint Michigan. Can’t help but think of all the children who don’t have clean water in Flint, Michigan #FlintWaterCrisis

As noted by The Daily Wire, Banks’ new feminist-lecturing “Charlie’s Angels” had a budget of $48 million before marketing costs. On opening weekend, the flick took in a mere $8.6 million domestically and scored $19.3 million for its international haul, totaling just $26.1 million worldwide.

As for why the film bombed? Banks attributed that to sexism and men.

“Look, people have to buy tickets to this movie, too. This movie has to make money,” Banks told the Herald Sun, IndieWire reported. “If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies.”

“They’ll go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that’s a male genre,” Banks claimed. “So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it’s all about, yes, you’re watching a Wonder Woman movie but we’re setting up three other characters or we’re setting up ‘Justice League.’”

H/t Cassandra Fairbanks