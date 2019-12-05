House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a long history of saying that she’s always “praying” for the president.

Her campaign to impeach him, after all, is being done “prayerfully.”

But that reporter who asked about how she feels about the president? Maybe not so much.

She had just finished explaining, only moments earlier on Thursday, that she was instructing her committee chiefs in the House to move forward with her impeachment agenda.

Then reporter James Rosen asked, “Do you hate the president?”

She snapped.

“Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that,” she scolded. “As a Catholic, I resent your using ‘hate’ in a sentence that references me.”

The Washington Examiner explained, “Rosen told Pelosi the question echoes accusations by Republicans and the GOP witness at the Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday that Democrats are moving to impeach Trump because they don’t like him.”

“I don’t hate anyone,” Pelosi charged. “We don’t hate anyone.”

She claimed she has “a heart full of love” and prays for the president.

Pelosi returned to the microphone to reassert control over her news conference.

“I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our Dreamers, of which we are proud. I think he is in denial about the climate crisis. However, that’s about the election … take it up in the election.”

Impeachment, she said, is all about the “Constitution.”

There were a lot she didn’t convince.

Twitter statement aggregator Twitchy said, “Nancy Pelosi is losing it. She snapped at James Rosen during a presser for asking if she hates Trump (c’mon, we know they all do), claiming that her Catholic faith prevents her from hating people. As a Catholic, this editor will tell you that there is no faith out there that literally prevents someone from hating … it just doesn’t exist. Humans are fallible, and our religion has zero to do with ‘hating’ people or not.”

“Besides,” the commentary continued, “if she were truly that devoted to her Catholic faith she most certainly would not support abortion or taxpayers funding it.”

The site posted a statement from Dana Loesch, stating, “Her faith prevents her from hating anyone but not from supporting taxpayer-funded abortion on demand.”

Her faith prevents her from hating anyone but not from supporting taxpayer-funded abortion on demand https://t.co/PVjL4RbFRZ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 5, 2019

Twitchy continued, “Nancy is what we call a Cafeteria Catholic. She picks and chooses which parts of the faith she’ll ‘take’ and apparently she’s not allowed to hate people but it’s ok to abort them.”

Loesch wasn’t done either.

“Well you certainly don’t show them love by bearing false witness.”

Well you certainly don’t show them love by bearing false witness. https://t.co/za8BCNxQxq — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 5, 2019

An anonymous commenter explained it to Pelosi in one statement: “Sorry @SpeakerPelosi, it is our PERCEPTION that you hate @realDonaldTrump! And if PERCEPTION of the Ukraine phone call is good enough to impeach Trump, then our perception of you is good enough to accuse you of hating Trump! #PelosiHatesTrump.>”

Twitchy suggested that since the whole “impeachment sham” has appeared very “personal and hateful,” perhaps “they” would be better off just admitting they hate Trump.

“As least then it would feel ‘sincere,’ ya’ know?”

WND has reported on Pelosi’s claims she’s praying for the president and is going about impeachment proceedings “prayerfully.”

See her claims in her own words:

But commentator Byron York has pulled back the curtain on those claims, arguing Democrats have been trying impeachment Trump for years.

Pelosi says Democrats are trying to remove Trump ‘prayerfully’ and ‘sadly’ and ‘with a heavy heart.’ In fact, anyone watching knows many Dems have been itching to impeach Trump since day he took office. https://t.co/UNuHLIuQg2 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 2, 2019

Fact that many Dems have long wanted to impeach Trump, and see Ukraine as just latest chance to get him, calls into question their good faith in claim that, despite reluctance, they must impeach this very minute because it is solemn constitutional duty. https://t.co/8Bgjhlsqyy — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 2, 2019

Some Democratic lawmakers have been writing articles of impeachment since 2017. Proposed to remove Trump for Charlottesville, for travel ban, for attacking NFL, emoluments, Russia, more. https://t.co/OsLjOg9w8Z https://t.co/wQ0iW6Oixx — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 2, 2019

Many Dems wanted to impeach Trump from get-go. Frustrated by not getting it done, jumped on last, best hope: Ukraine. Taking shortcuts to ensure preferred result, racing to beat political deadline. Insist they are acting reluctantly, with great sorrow. https://t.co/BgGaGzbI7j — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 2, 2019

York writes for the Washington Examiner: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are trying to remove President Trump from office ‘prayerfully,’ ‘sadly,’ and ‘with a heavy heart.’ In fact, as anyone who has been watching knows, many Democrats have been itching to impeach Trump since the day he took office.”

York wrote that the fact that “they have long wanted to impeach the president suggests those Democrats view the Trump-Ukraine matter as just the latest, and perhaps the best, chance to get the president.”

“And that calls into question their good faith in claiming that, despite deep reluctance, they must impeach now — right this minute — because it is their solemn constitutional duty.”

York explained the Democratic claims to be acting “in good faith” are called into question because “many Dems have long wanted to impeach Trump.”

The dispute over Ukraine is just their “latest chance to get him.”

The party of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, he wrote, is “taking shortcuts to ensure preferred result, racing to beat political deadline.”

York said Democrats didn’t call for a special prosecutor because if they did it themselves, it would be easier to ensure their desired result.