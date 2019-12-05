“The Do Nothing, Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING. They already gave up on the ridiculous Mueller ‘stuff,’ so now they hang their hats on two totally appropriate (perfect) phone calls with the Ukrainian President,” Trump tweeted shortly after Pelosi’s announcement. “This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham also issued a defiant and optimistic response to Pelosi and her fellow Democrats.

“[Speaker Pelosi] & the Democrats should be ashamed,” wrote Grisham. “[President Trump] has done nothing but lead our country – resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments. We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate.”

Trump started off Thursday by issuing a statement to the Democrats.

“The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House,” Trump wrote in a pair of taunting tweets early Thursday morning. “They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business.”

Pelosi’s decision to move forward with submitting articles of impeachment against the president followed the House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday in which four law professors gave their expert opinions on whether or not Trump’s alleged actions were impeachable.

Only one of the witnesses, George Washington University Law School’s Jonathan Turley, was a Republican-requested witness. While the three Democratic witnesses all maintain the Democrats’ pro-impeachment arguments, Turley — a self-described Trump critic who voted against Trump in 2016 and for both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton — argued that there is indeed an “abuse of power” going on, but by the Democrat-led Congress, not Trump, and that impeaching on such thin evidence sets a “dangerous” precedent.

