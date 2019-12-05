Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTrump’s legal team huddles with Senate Republicans On The Money: Falling impeachment support raises pressure for Dems on trade | Trump escalates fight over tech tax | Biden eyes minimum tax for corporations | Fed’s top regulator under pressure over Dodd-Frank rules Overnight Health Care — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Virginia moves to suspend Medicaid work rules | Powerful House panel sets ‘Medicare for All’ hearing | Hospitals sue over Trump price rule | FDA official grilled on vaping policy MORE (D-Calif.) announced Thursday the House will move forward with impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpStates slashed 4,400 environmental agency jobs in past decade: study Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Iran building hidden arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq: report MORE, saying his actions — as revealed by their weeks-long investigation — left them “no choice” but to pursue his removal from office.

The move erases any lingering doubt that Democrats view Trump’s dealings with Ukraine as a severe violation of the Constitution — and whether they will take the drastic next step of making him just the third president in the nation’s history to be impeached.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said in a televised address against a backdrop of American flags. “Our democracy is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

BREAKING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.” https://t.co/yMg0trFZ0O pic.twitter.com/038nBeYEdv — ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2019

Delivered on the august Speaker’s balcony in the Capitol, Pelosi’s announcement was not entirely unexpected, as Democrats have been charging ahead for weeks with their investigation into Trump’s handling of foreign policy in Kyiv. But it marks a dramatic development nonetheless — one that increases the likelihood the House could vote on formal impeachment articles against Trump before Christmas.

She described Trump pressing Ukraine to open two politically motivated investigations — including into a 2020 rival — was a threat to the country and one that warrants action.

“Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” she said, referring to Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerGOP lawmaker: ‘Amazing’ Democrats would ask if Founding Fathers would back Trump impeachment Trump asks if Democrats ‘love our country’ amid ongoing impeachment hearing Impeachment puts spotlight on Georgia Republican eyeing Senate MORE (D-N.Y.).

Pelosi, in particular, highlighted that Trump abused the power of his office, saying he undermined U.S. national security by seeking to have a foreign power interference in U.S. elections.

“If we allow a president to be above the law, we do so surely at the peril of our republic. In America, no one is above the law,” she said.

The announcement comes one day after the House Judiciary Committee held its first hearing that weighed whether to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump, in which three Democrat-invited constitutional scholars said he had committed impeachable offenses. A fourth scholar, invited by Republicans, disagreed, and warned such a move would set a dangerous precedent.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamGeorge Conway calls out Melania Trump after she criticizes impeachment witness: ‘You’re amplifying what was a nothingburger reference’ Impeachment witness apologizes for mentioning Barron Trump in hearing Melania Trump says impeachment witness ‘should be ashamed’ for mentioning son MORE tweeted shortly after Pelosi’s statement that the Democrats “should be ashamed” by this decision, while insisting Trump had done nothing wrong.

“@realDonaldTrump has done nothing but lead our country – resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments,” Grisham wrote. “We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate.”

Trump also took to Twitter to attack Democrats and their impeachment inquiry.

“The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country,” the president wrote in a pair of tweets. “But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is.”