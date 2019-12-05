The Pelosi House will prayerfully convene on Monday December 9th in the Judiciary Committee to hold their first sham impeachment hearing.

This gives their liberal media cover to ignore the historic IG report on Obama deep state spying on the Trump presidential campaign and administration.

Breitbart.com reported – via The Geller Report:

The House Judiciary Committee said Thursday that it will hold its next impeachment inquiry hearing on Monday, the same day that the Justice Department inspector general’s Russia probe report is scheduled for release. The announcement comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) directed the panel, chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), to begin drawing up articles of impeachment over President Donald Trump’s actions toward Ukraine. Pelosi argued the president’s July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was an abuse of power that undermined U.S. national security. A partisan CIA analyst’s mischaracterization of the call — in which the president floated the idea of Ukraine probing allegations of corruption against former Vice President Joe Biden — was detailed in a “whistleblower,” later prompting the inquiry.

Pelosi Schedules First Impeachment Hearing Monday to Compete with IG Report and Obama Deep State Spying on Trump Campaign